Major Cell Phone Companies Have Outages In New York State

Many New York State residents are waking up with no cellphone service.

Phone users across the U.S. and New York State are reporting problems.

Cell Phone Outages Reported Across New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Downdetector.com is showing a major spike in outages for cellphone users with service from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Cricket Wireless, FirstNet, Boost Mobil, Consumer Celluar, US Celluar and Straight Talk.

"Real-time problem & outage monitoring, We tell you when your favorite services are down or having problems,"Downdetector states on its website.

Cell service outages in the past hour have dramatically spiked since 5 a.m. for all of the major cellphone companies, according to Downdetector.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Cricket Wireless, FirstNet, Boost Mobil, Consumer Celluar, US Celluar and Straight Talk Outages

Canva Canva loading...

Tens of thousands of customers are reporting no service across the major cellphone companies as of 6 a.m. on Thursday.

"Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day," Downdetecor adds.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday more outages were reported.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

As of this writing, it's unclear why this is happening. The major cellphone companies have yet to comment.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

These Cell Phone Etiquette Rules Are Constantly Broken In New York State

Have you broken any of these rules?

These Cell Phone Etiquette Rules Are Constantly Broken In New York State Fellow New Yorkers are fed up with these obnoxious cell phone habits. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/Canva

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.