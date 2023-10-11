‘Mainstay’ in Toy Industry Opens First-Ever Store In New York

"A mainstay in the toy industry for nearly four decades," just opened up its first-ever store and it's located in the Hudson Valley!

Wilton, Connecticut-based Melissa & Doug just opened up its first-ever retail store.

Melissa & Doug Opens First Flagship Retail Store Ahead of the Holiday Season

The 1,600-square-foot store opened up this week in The Westchester, a premium shopping mall in White Plains, New York, officials say.

"Melissa & Doug has been a mainstay in the toy industry for nearly four decades, helping families ignite imagination and create lifelong memories together," Chief Executive Officer Fernando Mercé said. "We're thrilled to open our first-ever retail store where consumers can discover and shop a curated selection of open-ended, screen-free toys for their little ones."

Company officials say Westchester is the perfect location because it's just outside New York City and near Melissa & Doug's headquarters in Wilton, Connecticut.

"Families really look to Melissa & Doug when seeking toys that inspire imaginative, screen-free play, especially in those first few years," Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer Bridgette Miller said. "When designing a shopping experience for parents and caregivers, it was important for us to create an environment that really represented this. Adults and children alike will love walking into our store and seeing the brand come to life!"

Melissa & Doug has been operating for over 35 years. The company's first brick-and-mortar store will feature a wide selection of the brand's top-selling toys across categories including pretend play sets, learning toys, baby and toddler products, puzzles, and arts & crafts.

Inside the store, customers will find top sellers and innovative new products throughout the store with trained brand ambassadors at the ready to help and recommend the perfect toy for every child.

Families can also expect small engaging moments throughout, including a spot where kids can measure how many "scoops of ice cream" tall they are, as well as exclusive take-home activities.

