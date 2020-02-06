Macy’s to Close 125 Stores, New York Locations in Jeopardy
A number of Hudson Valley Macy's could be closing soon after the company announced plans to close 125 stores and layoff thousands of workers.
Macy's announced plans on Tuesday to close 125 stores in what the company called lower-tier malls across the country over the next three years.
Macy's will close 125 of its least productive stores over the next three years, including approximately 30 stores that are in the process of closing now. 100 of the surviving stores will receive an undisclosed upgrade in 2020, officials say.
About 2,000 positions will be eliminated, cutting 9 percent of Macy's corporate and support positions, according to a press release.
The announcement means 1 out of every 5 Macy's will close in the near future, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Macy's has 38 stores in New York including six in the Hudson Valley. The fate of the Macy's in New York, including stores in Poughkeepsie, Middletown, West Nyack, White Plains, Yonkers and Yorktown Heights is unknown as of this writing.
