Lower HV Man Tried To Kill Federal Officer, Officials Say

A Hudson Valley man is accused of trying to murder a United States Marshal.

On Monday, Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Michael Greco, the United States Marshal for the Southern District of New York and John Mueller, Commissioner of the Yonkers Police Department announced charges against Michael Cabon, 29, of Yonkers for attempting to murder a federal law enforcement officer.

On Oct. 18, a joint operation between the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and local law enforcement sought to arrest Cabon on a bench warrant issued by a Yonkers City Court Judge.

During the course of the arrest, Cabon allegedly wielded knives in both hands and attempted to stab arresting officers, including a Special Deputy United States Marshal.

He successfully stabbed the Special Deputy United States Marshal, officials say, before being restrained and arrested by other officers. The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.