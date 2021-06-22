Lower Hudson Valley Youth Coach Charged With Sex Acts With Minor

A youth and high school coach from the Lower Hudson Valley is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

Late last week, 30-year-old Robert Pope of Mount Vernon, who coached local youth sports teams, was arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

Pope was charged with three counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree. He is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts with a 16-year-old on two separate occasions in recent months. Pope is a volunteer coach at Mount Vernon High School and also coached other youth sports teams in the Mount Vernon area, officials say.

“We will not tolerate adults engaging in sexual acts with minors, and we encourage any other victims of Robert Pope to come forward,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said in a press release. “This matter came to light because the mother of the victim became concerned about material that she found on her child’s phone, and I encourage all parents to remain vigilant about their children’s activities and interactions with others.”

The investigation into Pope was conducted by the Mount Vernon Police Department. Officials believe there may be more victims. Individuals who believe they are victims of Pope or have other information regarding Pope can call the DA’s Office Hotline at 914-995-TIPS, officials say.

