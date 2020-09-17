Lower Hudson Valley Man Indicted For Murder in Fatal Shooting

A Yonkers man is being charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon after a reported shooting that took place back in June.

On Tuesday, Terrence Gonzalez of Yonkers was indicted for the alleged murder of Lateef Butler on Nepperhan Avenue back in June.

Gonzalez is being charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Sunday, June 26, after 6:00 p.m., Gonzalez and Butler were having an ongoing argument and Gonzalez reportedly shot 23-year-old Butler multiple times outside of an apartment building on Nepperhan Avenue and then fled the scene.

Security footage outside of the building captured the shooting and Yonkers police found a .38 caliber handgun, police say.

Gonzalez was arraigned on Sept. 8 and is scheduled to return to Westchester County Court on Oct. 1.