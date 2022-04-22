‘Low-Fare Airline’ To Fly From Hudson Valley To CA, Vegas, NOLA

JetBlue's founder announced "low-fare" new nonstop flights from the Hudson Valley to California, Florida, Las Vegas and more with 1-stop flights to New Orleans.

New Flights From White Plains To West Coast, More

On Wednesday, Breeze Airways announced eight new routes from White Plains, including nonstop service to Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Charleston, SC, Norfolk, VA, Jacksonville, FL, and Savannah, GA – and one-stop, same plane service to New Orleans, LA.

"Current commercial air service from Westchester only serves as far west as Chicago. With today’s announcement, the top two destinations from the New York metro area, Los Angeles and San Francisco will now feature daily nonstop service from the heart of Westchester County," Breeze Airways stated in a press release.

Breeze Airways is the "Seriously Nice new U.S. low-fare airline" founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman. Breeze is Neeleman’s fifth airline, including Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue and Azul.

"Having lived so close to Westchester airport for many years, I wasted tons of time driving to JFK or Newark to travel to the west coast,” Breeze’s Founder and CEO David Neeleman stated in a press release. “Now we’ll offer daily flights to the highest demand markets from New York, with the state-of-the-art Airbus A220 aircraft which pairs unrivaled comfort with 36 first class, 10 extra legroom and 80 standard seats – and half the noise footprint of past generations. There is literally no faster or more comfortable way to get from Westchester to the west coast.”

In early 2020, Hudson Valley Post reported Neeleman had his eye on flying his new airplanes out of the Hudson Valley. Breeze began flying in May 2021.

The airline start-up hopes to connect these cities with low-fare, high-quality nonstop flights, with new consumer technology innovations, improving the flying experience while saving travelers both time and money, officials said in a press release.

New Routes From Westchester County

Charleston, SC (Daily, starting June 28, Nice from $79*, Nicer from $129, and Nicest from $149);

Norfolk, VA (Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun and Mon, starting June 30, Nice from $49* and Nicer from $99);

Jacksonville, FL (Thurs, Sat and Sun, starting June 30, Nice from $79* and Nicer from $129);

Los Angeles, CA (Daily, starting September 7, Nice from $149*, Nicer from $239, and Nicest from $249);

Las Vegas, NV** (Daily, starting September 8, Nice from $149*, Nicer from $239, and Nicest from $249);

New Orleans, LA (one-stop service, Thurs, Sat, and Sun, starting June 30; Fri and Mon starting September 9);

Savannah, GA (Fri and Mon, starting September 9, Nice from $79* and Nicer from $129); and

San Francisco, CA** (Daily, starting November 2, Nice from $149*, Nicer from $239, and Nicest from $249).

"This is exciting news for Westchester County residents who are eager to have convenient flights to the West Coast. We look forward to our residents flying with ease in a ‘nice’ environment," Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation Commissioner Hugh Greechan said.

