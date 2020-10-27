Longtime Mayor in Hudson Valley ‘Stepping Down’

A mayor in Dutchess County suddenly announced plans to leave his position after nearly 14 years.

On Monday, longtime Village of Wappinger Falls Mayor Matt Alexander announced he's stepping down as mayor in December to pursue other opportunities.

"It has been the privilege and honor of my life to enjoy the reward and fulfillment of service to my neighbors as mayor. However, all things must come to an end and my service to you has come to that point," Alexander wrote in a letter. "The best of our Village is its people and I have gotten to know so many of you in a special way that has made me better for it. I will miss this job more than any other. It was a very difficult decision but I am confident that wonderful things lie ahead for all of us."

Alexander has served the Village of Wappinger Falls for over 18 years and almost 14 as mayor. He was elected to his first-term as mayor in 2007, winning six straight elections as the Democratic and Republican Nominee.

"Our time together has been full of success and failure, joy and grief as well as growth and decline. But from the past fourteen years, I hope you see mostly good. I will do just that. I see how we made great changes in our community over time. Though, I have some regrets, my belief is that, together, we have left that Village in a much better place than it was," Alexander added.