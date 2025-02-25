Long-Closed New York Grocery Store Among Most Popular In America

A grocery store chain that was founded in New York State but closed all locations about 10 years ago is still one of the most beloved supermarkets by Americans.

Our friends at Stacker recently named the most popular grocery stores in America.

The list has a few head-scratchers, including Americans' top choice.

More About A&P

The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P) was founded in New York back in 1859. There were many locations across New York State.

A&P was one of the first big chain stores in the United States. At one point it was the most popular grocery chain in the United States.

The company laid the foundation for the "American grocery store experience" while offering "exceptionally low prices, Food Republic reports.

If you read that it's no surprise A&P made the list of America's favorite grocery stores. But it IS surprising when you realize the company closed all stores in 2015.

According to Food Republic, A&P went out of business because the company "couldn't keep up with the expectations of the modern customer."

7-Eleven being named America's favorite grocery store is also a head-scratcher. Mostly because most don't consider the convenience store a grocery store.

Nevertheless, if you shop at 7-Eleven, you might want to avoid the coffee. The convenience store chain was just named one of America's "worst coffee chains." See the full list below:

