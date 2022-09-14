The Annual Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is Returning to River Front Park in Beacon, NY! It will take place on September 17th. That's this Saturday! There is going to be a wide variety of drinks offered, but here is a little guide to the local Hudson Valley companies that will be sampling at the event.

Angry Orchard - Crisp Apple

Angry Orchard will be sharing a crisp and refreshing cider, their Crisp Apple. This is a favorite with its fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor makes it hard to resist. Crisp Apple is made from traditional cider apples for a blend of sweetness and bright acidity, just like biting into a fresh apple.

Apex Brewery - Kölsch Kömmander and Tropical Dad Joke

Apex Brewery will be representing Monroe, New York as they sample their Kölsch Kömmander and Tropical Dad Joke. The last one sounds right up my alley, as I turn up some Jimmy Buffett music.

Kölsch Kömmander is bright and effervescent with a slight sweetness. The Tropical Dad Joke is made from 2 pounds of hops per barrel of Mosaic and Citra.

Applewood Winery - Naked Flock Draft Cider and Naked Flock Pumpkin Hard Cider

Applewood Winery is steering away from any wines and will be offering a pair of ciders. The first, an ultra-premium season Hudson Valley cider, is just in time for fall- the Naked Flock Pumpkin Hard Cider. The other cider is their Naked Flock Draft Cider, fermented from fresh Hudson Valley Apples with Belgian Trappist Ale Yeast, and is naturally gluten-free.

Bad Seed Cider - Dry Hard Cider

Made in Highland, NY, the Dry Hard Cider from Bad Seed Cider Co. is a crisp spritzer cider light and refreshing made to be that perfect hot summer drink. As their flagship cider, it is fermented with sauvignon blanc yeast and then can/keg conditioned. Each can is a full-pound pressed of apples, fermented to full dryness.

Duncan's Abbey - Sunnyside and Tarrytown Wild Ale

Duncan's Abbey of Tarrytown, New York is bringing along their Sunnyside Pale Ale and their Tarrytown Wild Ale. The Sunnyside is a Belgian-inspired pale ale that highlights the hops of New York State, including cones grown right in Tarrytown. The Tarrytown Wild Ale is their unblended sour ale which shows the wild Tarrytown yeast to the fullest, making the tart taste more apparent.

Keegan Ales - Fun and Mother's Milk

Looking for a "fun" IPA? Well, look no further than Keegan Ales's Fun IPA from Kingston New York. An American IPA with Citra hops.

Another favorite from Keegan Ales is their Mother's Milk Stout. Mother's Milk is a dark and creamy milk stout with hints of oatmeal, chocolate, and milk.

Mill House Brewing Company - Grocery Getter, Köld One, and PK Pale Ale

From my hometown in Poughkeepsie, Mill House Brewing will be offering three selections. First is the Grocery Getter, which is a New England Style IPA which is a juicy, hazy, hoppy delight. Its honey malt notes are complimented by flavors and aromas of blueberry, papaya, and citrus.

The next is their PK Pale Ale. This pale ale stays true to its roots by keeping the hops in check, with results in a very drinkable beer that can still be appreciated by "hopheads." It's a two row base malt accentuated with Victory, Munich, and Red Wheat malts. It's balanced by a schedule of American "C" hops.

Lastly, the award-winning Köld One. This is Mill House's take on the classic Kölsch, which quenches the thirst with a crisp Noble hop finish. It has a Pilsner base malt accentuated by Vienna malt. The Köld One won the 2016 TAP NY Hudson Valley Bronze - Light Lager.

Newburgh Brewing Co - Cream Ale and MegaBoss IPA

Newburgh Brewing Company is offering two selections this year. The first being their Cream Ale, which is described to be a "New York Classic." This light, easy-drinking ale is Newburgh Brewing's first style of beer.

Also available will be their flagship IPA, the MegaBoss IPA ("Mega Boss" adj meaning radical, awesome, or super duper). Its 8-hop variety combines East vs West Style IPAs.

Obscure Oscillation Brewing - Seventh Aurum Aged on Oak Chips & Cherries, and Strict Observance

Another Poughkeepsie Brewery, Obscure Oscillation Brewing Company will be offering their Seventh Aurum Aged on Oak Chips & Cherries, along with their Strict Observance Ale.

The Seventh Aurum is a classic Belgian golden ale brewed with Pilsner malt and hopped with Styrian Golding and Sterling hops. It gives off flavors of smoked peat malt, cherries, and oak.

The Strict Observance is a Belgian Strong Golden Ale brewed with sweet orange peel, coriander, and paradise seeds, while hopped with Hallertuau and Tettnanger. This one offers flavors of bananas, oranges, and cloves.

Paradox Brewery - Beaver Bite IPA and Paradox Pilsner

From North Hudson, New York, Paradox Brewery will be offering their Beaver Bite IPA and Paradox Pilsner.

The Beaver Bite is their flagship New England IPA. They brew it choice English crystal malt, copious amounts of American hops, which are then fermented with their house ale strain. Not just is it their flagship New England IPA, it's the beer that got them started.

The Paradox Pilsner is a crispy mashup between a Czech and German-Style Pilsner. This golden hue lager is too hoppy to be considered a German Pilsner, yet differs in hops from a true Czech Pilsner.

Rip Van Winkle Brewing Co. - Kaaterskill Krush

Catskill's own Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company will be sampling their Kaaterskill Krush IPA. This juicy New England IPA is brewed with rolled oats and malted wheat to create a smooth, full-bodied mouth feel. It's dry hopped with Mosaic and Citra. Look for tropical fruits of pineapple and mango with notes of citrus and a slight bitterness to finish.

Rip Van Winkle will also have the Kiskatom Brown Ale, served with a choice 2-row barley, chocolate, and caramel malts to give off a slight roast and a nutty finish.

Soul Brewing Company - El Tropical IPA, & Summer Soulstice

Hailing from Pleasantville, NY, Soul Brewing Company is bringing some soul to Beacon! First off, they are offering their Summer Soulstice, which is a Farmhouse Ale. If you don't want to let go of summer, like me, then the El Tropical IPA may be up your alley. This hazy New England IPA has a dominant tropical, citrus, and fruity hop character in a rich, creamy base of malt, oats and wheat.

Two Way Brewing Co - Confusion, and X-1

Two Roads Brewing Company from Beacon will offer their X-1 IPA and their Farmhouse Ale called Confusion. The ale gets its name from the effect of explaining the style of beer. Reminiscent of a Belgian ale, this is a new style produced with a 2 Way proprietary yeast isolated from black raspberry bushes on a local Hudson Valley Farm, offering a beautiful balance of fruit and spice with notes of pineapple and clove.

Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company - We Shall Double Our Efforts and Kologne Kontract

Coming from White Plains, NY, Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company will bring the either the animal or soldier out in you! You can try their Kologne Kontract Kölsch, along with their We Shall Double Our Efforts IPA. I think I'm going to have to try that last one just because of the Star Wars reference! The Star Wars inspired IPA is their original dry hopped beer. Motueka hops giving one that lime mojito feeling while Idaho 7, Azacca and Simcoe round out a tropical fruit, citrus, and pine flavor profile.

