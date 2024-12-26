We all know by now that the Hudson Valley has become one of the most popular destinations in New York for small breweries to open up and take the beer world by storm.

You could plan an entire trip around bouncing from brewery to brewery. Whether you're an IPA-lover or someone who enjoys a scenic spot with good snacks and great beer, there's plenty of options to choose from all around the area.

SEE MORE: 6 Hudson Valley Breweries That Easily Have the Best Food

A number of breweries in the Hudson Valley have been recognized for their unique creations. In December of 2024, decorated drink commentary site VinePair named what they deemed to be the 30 Best Breweries in the Country.

The ranking was decided by 30 beer professionals - or as they describe, "beer writers, educators, historians, community leaders, authors, and just one cartoonist." 3 breweries in New York State were highlighted on this prestigious list. One in a New York City borough, one in Rochester, and one right here in the Hudson Valley.

3 New York Breweries Named in 'Best Breweries in the Country' Ranking

Wild East Brewing in Brooklyn, NY, and Strangebird Brewery in Rochester, NY were New York representatives on this year's best breweries ranking.

The local brewery highlighted was the well-deserved West Kill Brewing Company based out of West Kill, NY.

My first experience at West Kill Brewing's West Kill location happened after a long day of hiking Overlook Mountain in Woodstock. It was January and we naively assumed that since there wasn't any snow down by us, it'd be a fine day to hike.

Cut to us arriving to the base of Overlook Mountain and my one friend with just hiking poles immediately sliding to the ground after attempting to climb the sheet of pure ice that was ahead of us.

Get our free mobile app

After gathering the proper ice hiking gear, we made it up and down the mountain and decided to conclude the already figuratively and literally scarring experience with a beer. That's when our friend suggested West Kill Brewing.

That's right! We unknowingly committed to a 45-minute detour after a hellishly cold day of "hiking" just to try out this brewery that our friend could not stop raving about.

Is West Kill Brewing Worth the Hype?

Upon arrival, we were treated to ice-capped mountain views. There was seating available in their cozy wood interior tasting room but we opted for a seat by the fire pit. There was a food truck serving some of the tastiest pulled-pork sandwiches I could have imagined at the time.

When it finally came time for the beer, there were extremely high expectations from the group, and boy, did West Kill deliver!

Since then, we've gone to visit West Kill a number of times. Outside of the great experience we had on that first trip, there's more to appreciate about West Kill Brewing.

West Kill Brewing's Homage to the Local Community

West Kill doesn't just name their brews after local areas and landmarks, it goes deeper than that.

As they write on their website,

"With a focus on locally grown and foraged ingredients and a soft spot for history, we have fun brewing beers that are as fascinating in origin as they are delicious."

West Kill has become such a beloved brewery that they've even opened up a tasting room in Kingston!

Their Kingston location, West Kill Supply, is a great spot for a beer, some trivia, light snacks, and even live music.

So while you may be thinking to yourself that surely more than one Hudson Valley brewery deserves to be on this fancy best breweries int he country list (and I don't disagree), I will say, West Kill is a great choice to represent the Hudson Valley brewing scene.

A-Z (minus X) Brewery Guide of the Hudson Valley Need to know where to go and grab a beer in the Hudson Valley? Here's your A-Z Guide! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers