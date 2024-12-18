What’s Happening Now at Dutchess County’s Newest Dispensary?

One of the biggest new businesses to enter the Hudson Valley economy in 2024 has been the addition of legal cannabis dispensaries. While marijuana officially became legal in New York State before 2024, licenses to sell only finally began rolling out this year.

A number of dispensaries have already begun making their mark around the Hudson Valley from Poughkeepsie to New Paltz to Kingston.

A new dispensary is having its grand opening this week in Dutchess County which wraps up with a special event at the end of the week.

Here's all the details:

New Dispensary Now Open in Fishkill

Farmer's Choice Dispensary via Facebook Farmer's Choice Dispensary via Facebook loading...

The new dispensary, Farmer's Choice, is located in the Westgate area of Fishkill - 18 Westgate Drive to be exact.

According to their website, Farmer's Choice shares, "We combine the warmth of a farm atmosphere with the convenience of modern cannabis shopping—making you feel right at home every time you visit."

Farmer's Choice offers a massive variety of products from a large number of different brands. Many of the brands being sold at Farmer's Choice will be stopping by during this Grand Opening week which leads up to Saturday's big event.

Emoanada Mama Food truck 2 via Facebook Emoanada Mama Food truck 2 via Facebook loading...

Here's a peak at the schedule:

Wednesday, December 18:

Ruby Farms: 12pm - 4pm

To The Moon: 12pm - 4pm

Hudson Cannabis: 4pm - 7pm

Thursday, December 19:

Nowave: 12pm - 4pm

Dank: 2pm - 6pm

Cannabals: 4pm - 7pm

Camino: 4pm - 7pm

Sweet E’s Ice Cream: 3pm - 7pm

Friday, December 20th:

NYHO: 12pm - 3pm

Myhi: 2pm - 5pm

Hepworth: 4pm - 7pm

Empanada Mama Food truck2 via Facebook Empanada Mama Food truck2 via Facebook loading...

Saturday's Festivities at Farmer's Choice

Pax will be at Farmer's Choice on Saturday from 12pm - 3pm but that's not all! Empanada Mama Food Truck will also be at Farmer's choice offering free empanadas to the first 200 customers who come by between 1:30 PM and 3PM.

Later in the afternoon from 2PM - 4PM, Donuts for Days will be onsite. WPDH's Hopkins will also be there from 2PM - 4PM.

