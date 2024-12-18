What’s Happening Now at Dutchess County’s Newest Dispensary?
One of the biggest new businesses to enter the Hudson Valley economy in 2024 has been the addition of legal cannabis dispensaries. While marijuana officially became legal in New York State before 2024, licenses to sell only finally began rolling out this year.
A number of dispensaries have already begun making their mark around the Hudson Valley from Poughkeepsie to New Paltz to Kingston.
Read More: 9 New Dispensaries Already Open in the Hudson Valley, More to Come
A new dispensary is having its grand opening this week in Dutchess County which wraps up with a special event at the end of the week.
Here's all the details:
New Dispensary Now Open in Fishkill
The new dispensary, Farmer's Choice, is located in the Westgate area of Fishkill - 18 Westgate Drive to be exact.
According to their website, Farmer's Choice shares, "We combine the warmth of a farm atmosphere with the convenience of modern cannabis shopping—making you feel right at home every time you visit."
Farmer's Choice offers a massive variety of products from a large number of different brands. Many of the brands being sold at Farmer's Choice will be stopping by during this Grand Opening week which leads up to Saturday's big event.
Here's a peak at the schedule:
- Ruby Farms: 12pm - 4pm
- To The Moon: 12pm - 4pm
- Hudson Cannabis: 4pm - 7pm
Thursday, December 19:
- Nowave: 12pm - 4pm
- Dank: 2pm - 6pm
- Cannabals: 4pm - 7pm
- Camino: 4pm - 7pm
- Sweet E’s Ice Cream: 3pm - 7pm
- NYHO: 12pm - 3pm
- Myhi: 2pm - 5pm
- Hepworth: 4pm - 7pm
Saturday's Festivities at Farmer's Choice
Top 5 States for Legal Cannabis Jobs
11 of the Most Popular Nicknames Smokers Call Marijuana
Gallery Credit: CJ