New York State DEC Rescues Pair Struck by Lightning

With summer in full swing, many across New York state are taking advantage of the vast abundance of nature and scenery the area has to offer. Is this also the time of year when DEC officials are most active, with rescue calls, and law enforcement incidents almost every day.

Recently, New York DEC officers helped attend to a pair of campers who were struck by lightning.

New York DEC and Other Agencies Assist Pair Struck by Lightning

The New York State DEC says that on the afternoon of August 4, their officers were patrolling the Follensby Clear Pond boat launch near Saranac Lake,

Forest Rangers say they heard sirens approaching as the Tupper Lake Volunteer Fire Department truck pulled into the boat launch. The DEC says that 34-year-old from Pennsylvania and a 44-year-old from Syracuse were camping in a tent at the base of a tree struck by lightning; the lightning hit the pair, as well.

As Rangers rode with Tupper Lake EMS to the island, they witnessed both subjects able to stand up move onto the boat. The visitors were taken back to the boat launch before being transported to the hospital.

Neither suffered life-threatening injuries, though DEC officials say one subject is on crutches with swelling to his ankle, and the other experienced hearing issues.

What Are Your Odds of Being Struck by Lightning?

Summer is New York's stormiest time of year, as the chance for thunderstorms producing lightning increases due to the hot, humid days.

In late July, WROC says that three construction workers were struck by lightning in the town of Lincoln, NY in late July. A 39-year-old NY man died from his injuries, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

NYC.gov says that New York State is considered to have a "moderate" occurrence of lightning, with 3.8 strikes occurring per square mile each year.

You can view Weather Bug's Lightning Map for New York HERE.