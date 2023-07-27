New York State Man Dies After Being Struck By Lightning

As the summer heat and humidity builds, thunderstorms are a possibility pretty much any given day across New York this time of year. These storms can bring damaging winds, flooding rains, and hail as they move through your neighborhood or town.

Lightning is also another danger. Officials says that three people in New York state were struck by lightning, with one of those people succumbing to their injuries.

Man Dies From Injuries After Lightning Strike

WROC says that says that three people were struck by lightening during Monday's storms near the town of Lincoln. One victim, a 39-year-old man, has since died from his injuries while at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the lightning strike happened just before 2:30 pm Monday. WROC says that the three individuals were construction workers working on top of a roof. According to the Sherriff, another victim suffered minor burns, while the other was a bit dazed.

WROC says the other two victims have since been released from Oneida Hospital.

The last fatal lightning strike in the state of New York was in 2021, when a 13-year-old boy was struck while at Bronx Beach in 2021.

Lightning Fatalities in New York

NYC.gov says that New York State is considered to have a "moderate" occurrence of lightning, with 3.8 strikes occurring per square mile each year.

The National Weather Service says that while states in the south like Florida, Texas, and North Carolina rank the highest, New York was 7th for lightning related fatalities from 1959 to 2016, with 143 reported deaths.

The CDC breaks down more recent data from 2006 to 2021, reiterating the dangers of lightning while in New York.

You can view Weather Bug's Lightning Map for New York HERE.

