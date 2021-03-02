Update: Two people were killed in the crash including a 1-year-old. CLICK HERE for our updated story.

A gruesome accident shut down Route 9 for several hours.

On Monday around 3:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched for a serious accident in the Village of Wappingers Falls on Route 9, near Wendy's, Dairy Queen, Rite Aid and Dunkin'.

Route 9 between New Hackensack Road and North Mesier Ave. in the Village of Wappingers Falls was shut down for several hours for cleanup and an investigation.

Three occupants were heavily entrapped in cars. All three were removed from the vehicle. One person was airlifted from the scene to a nearby hospital, according to Hudson Valley NY Incidents.

Witnesses say the medivac helicopter took off from the Big Lots and Home Depot parking lot in Wappinger Falls. The full extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

A New York State Police spokesperson confirmed to Hudson Valley Post there are "serious injuries, life-threatening injuries." The spokesperson couldn't confirm more about the injuries but said more information should be released later today.

Photos of the gruesome accident can be seen here. We do warn, the vehicles involved in the accident appear heavily damaged.

Route 9 has reopened in both directions, Dutchess County Emergency Management wrote on Facebook at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The cause of the accident isn't known at this time. We have reached out to the police for more information. We will update this article when more information is released.

