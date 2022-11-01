Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State

Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion.

Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials.

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot on Halloween were white balls of 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. The next drawing will be Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 10:59 p.m.

"If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history," Powerball said in a statement. "Wednesday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize in more than six years."

Wednesday's $1.2 billion jackpot comes with a cash option of $596.7 million, according to lottery officials.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Since August 3 there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Despite there being no jackpot winner in Monday’s drawing, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million in the Halloween night drawing, according to lottery officials.

Of those big winners, two tickets were sold in New York State, including one in the Hudson Valley.

Jackie Corley/ayzek Jackie Corley/ayzek loading...

The winning ticket sold in the Hudson Valley is worth $1 million, while the other ticket is valued at $2 million because the player paid an additional $1 to play the Power Play option.

