Liberty, New York Man Accused Of Killing Puppy in Sullivan County

Police: Liberty Man Arrested After Killing Puppy in Sullivan County

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 the Village of Liberty Police Department 34-year-old arrested Miguel Colon of Liberty, New York after an investigation into the death of a 4-month-old pit bull. Officers began investigating after receiving a report that the puppy was killed by an individual in the Village of Liberty.

The investigation led officers to a location on Lake Street in the Village of Liberty where they were able to recover the remains of the dog which had been buried in a shallow grave, officials say.

The remains were exhumed by officers and turned over to the Town of Liberty Dog Control Officer for a post-mortem necropsy study.

A further investigation resulted in the arrested of Colon. The 34-year-old Sullivan County man and charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.

WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS

Police alleged Colon struck the puppy in the head with a large speaker and then hit the 4-month-old pitbull with a large rock multiple times.

Colon was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court in front of the Honorable Judge Johnstone and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.

The Village of Liberty Police Department was assisted in the investigation by Town of Liberty Dog Control Officer Joanne Gerow.

