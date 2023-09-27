LI Bus Company In Fatal Crash Deemed ‘Unacceptable’ By New York State

The driver of the fatal bus crash in the Hudson Valley was identified and we learned an alarming fact about the bus company.

The crash happened last Thursday on I-84 in Orange County.

Long Island Community Deals With Tragedy In Orange County, New York

Bus Driver Identified From Centereach, New York

On Tuesday, New York State Police and the bus company, Regency Transportation, identified the bus driver as 59-year-old Lisa Schaffer of Centereach, New York.

Regency Transportation was recently rated an unacceptable operator by New York State, CBS reports.

Long Island Bus Company Deemed 'Unacceptable'

Bus companies are rated as "unacceptable" if the company has buses with a 25 percent or higher out-of-service rate or vehicles that fail inspection.

Regency Transportation's rate was 33 percent, according to CNN.

Bus companies rated as unacceptable operators can still operate but face tougher inspections.

The bus that crashed recently passed two inspections.

NTSB Is Investigating In Orange County

Officials are still looking into a faulty front tire for potentially causing the accident.

Update On Injured Farmingdale, New York Students

The Farmingdale School District Superintendent announced that three of the five students who were in critical condition at Westchester County Medical Center have been upgraded to fair condition.

New York State Police confirmed the five students who were listed in critical condition are "all recovering and downgraded to less critical care."

Emergency officials believe they could have gotten to the accident sooner if a special access road for emergency vehicles, called a crash gate, was located near the scene.

