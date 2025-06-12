Legendary New York Eatery Is Closing For Good Soon

A beloved Italian shop that’s been part of New York since the 1960s is officially closing its doors. Customers from across the Empire State are devastated to lose the "King of the Sausage."

A beloved Brooklyn institution is calling it quits after nearly 60 years. Longtime New Yorkers aren’t taking it well.

Beloved Brooklyn Italian Eatery Announces Shocking Closing News

Bari Pork Store was founded in Brooklyn in the 1960s. Owners say they are the "King of the Sausage" and "The last real Salumeria on 18th Avenue."

The specialty store on 18th Avenue has been a staple in the Bensonhurst part of Brooklyn since 1967. It's destination that's beloved for it's food that was shipped to Brooklyn directly of Italy.

Reason For Closing

Sadly, its owners, Tony Turrigiano and George Firrantello, confirmed to ABC that the Brooklyn landmark is closing for good at the end of the month.

"Let's put it this way - our people who eat this food are not around. They moved out of the neighborhood," Turrigiano told ABC.

Customers rave about the freshly made Italian sausage, mozzarella, heroes, and much more.

Last Chance To Visit

If you’ve never been, or want to make one last stop, this is your last chance to taste a piece of New York food history before it disappears for good.

Bari Pork Store's last day in business is June 30.

