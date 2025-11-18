Legendary Kid’s Brand Confirms Massive Shakeup In New York

One of America’s most recognizable children’s clothing brands just confirmed a massive shakeup.

Carter's confirmed plans to close 150 stores nationwide.

Carter's Closing 150 Stores

Carter's says it's closing 150 underperforming, low-margin stores across North America over the next three years. 100 of the closers are expected to happen in 2026.

Most closures will be around the time each location's lease expires.

Changes In Habits, Tariffs To Blame

Officials say these drastic moves are necessary due to recent tariffs and changes in consumer habits.

Carter's blamed higher tariffs as a primary reason for increased costs and lower profit margins

50 Carter's Locations Are In New York

There are currently around 50 Carter's locations spread out across New York State.

Below are locations in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region.

Albany:

Central Valley:

Clifton Park:

Lake George:

Middletown:

Mohegan Lake:

Poughkeepsie:

Spring Valley:

West Nyack:

White Plains:

Yonkers:

In addition to the closures, the company is cutting 300 office-based positions and reducing its product offerings by 20 to 30 percent.

Company officials say the next three years will be about stabilizing the brand and adjusting to a retail landscape that looks very different from even a few years ago

Locations of the upcoming closures haven't been announced.

