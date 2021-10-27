Legendary Doors Guitarist Performing in Hudson Valley This Weekend

Legendary Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, will be performing along with Vanilla Fudge this Saturday night, Oct. 30 at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf, NY.

Robby Krieger co-wrote many of the Doors hits including "Light My Fire", "Love Me Two Times", "Touch Me" and "Love Her Madly". He was ranked by Rolling Stones as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. Robby Krieger continued to record and perform after the Doors disbanded following the death of Jim Morrison, including with his former Doors band mates John Densmore and Ray Manzarak. Krieger just released his first-ever memoir Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors. This show Saturday night will mark a rare Hudson Valley appearance from the rock n roll hall of famer. I can't recall the last time, if ever, when the Doors guitarist played the Hudson Valley area. This will be a show not to miss. Listen afternoons this week for the Mystery Riff at 4:20 pm for your chance to win Robby Krieger Band tickets. You can get more info on the show and purchase tickets here.

The Doors formed out of Los Angeles in 1965 and featured Jim Morrison on vocals, Robby Krieger on guitar, and John Densmore on drums. Morrison was one of the most iconic and influential frontmen in rock history, with the Doors ranking at number 41 on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" and they sold over 100 million records worldwide. Morrison died at the age of 27 in Paris. The exact cause of death is still disputed as no autopsy was performed, but it is believed to have been an accidental heroin overdose. The Doors were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.