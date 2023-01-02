Legendary Discount Department Store Returning To New York State

The rumors are true! A legendary discount department store is returning in the very near future to New York State.

In early December, Hudson Valley Post reported on rumors about Ames Department Stores returning.

Ames Departments Stores Announce New Plans

AmesStores.com AmesStores.com loading...

The department store's website stated stores would be returning in the spring of 2023.

"ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!"

In its heyday, Ames operated over 300 stores with many located in the Hudson Valley.

Ames Locations in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Ames had stores in Newburgh, Hyde Park, Kingston, New Paltz, Highland, Napanoch, Catskill, Greenville and Greenport.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Ames closed its final local stores about 20 years ago. In 2002, the department store announced the closure of all businesses.

Ames Confirms 2023 Return

The Ames' website still says "Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023," but a recent update gave a few more details.

Store officials are now accepting press questions adding "More will be announced in the coming months, relating to our locations and opening dates."

A store official later confirmed seven stores will open in 2023.

Ames Returning To New York State

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The exact locations for the seven stores have not been announced. But officials confirmed to WPRI stores will open in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

The first store will is expected to open in Connecticut because the company was founded in that state in 1958. Rhode Island is included in the retailer's return plan.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.