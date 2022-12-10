After 20 Years, Legendary Discount Department Store Returning?

Will there be any Hudson Valley locations?

Before there were Target, Walmart, and Kohl's stores all over the Hudson Valley, there was one discount store where many of us loved shopping for everything from clothing and toys to household items.

Back in the 80s and 90s, we were lucky enough to have stores in Kingston, Hyde Park, New Paltz, Highland, and Napanoch to name a few. It was a sad year back in 2002 when they announced they were closing all their stores but it looks like 20 years later, they might be making a comeback!!

Ames Stores are Reopening

I'm not exactly sure how or why I found myself on the Ames website the other day, but I did and I'm glad I did because it had an interesting message that many are excited about!

It said,

" ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!"

WOW!!! One of the first stores I can remember going back to school shopping at is coming back in the new year! The announcement didn't state how many stores are going to open or where they might be located but I do think that the Hudson Valley has numerous locations that would be perfect.

Ames Store in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley region was lucky enough to be home to 8 of the over 300 stores Ames had open in their prime. There were stores in Hyde Park, Kingston, New Paltz, Highland, Napanoch, Catskill, Greenville, and Greenport. Most of those locations have been reopened as new businesses over the last 20 years but I do think we have a few great locations that could be home to a new Ames store.

Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Saugerties, Middletown, and Monticello all have numerous locations that are sitting vacant that could be a perfect fit for a new Ames store. Would you welcome a new Ames store in the town you live in?

I remember when they closed the remaining stores in 2002 it meant that hundreds of Hudson Valley residents lost their jobs but if new ones opened that could mean more local jobs! Right? When Ames makes the announcement about when and where stores might be opening we will update this article.

