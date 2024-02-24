Chili Time: 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Chili Spots

Chili lovers in the Hudson Valley can find the best chili at these places.

According to National Day Calendar, the fourth Thursday in February honors one of America’s favorite winter dishes--chili. It's also known as chili con carne (chili with meat). as we get ready for National Chili Day, it's time to revisit this chili discussion and talk about all the many, great options out there. I like to reminisce about a couple of years ago around this time when I found the best chili ever in the Hudson Valley (in my opinion). That was at the Wagon Wheels Deli in Highland, NY. Their sweet and sassy chili is amazing!

Wagon Wheels Deli & Catering Facebook Wagon Wheels Deli & Catering Facebook loading...

If you love great chili, the Hudson Valley offers many great options to choose from. We asked the Hudson Valley what establishment in the area makes the best chili and have come up with a list of five favorite spots, in no particular order.

P&G's

PnGs Cornerstone Facebook PnGs Cornerstone Facebook loading...

P&G's, a cornerstone of New Paltz is not only known for being one of the best college bars in the area, but (I've also belted out some karaoke in that room), but they are also known for a great chili. Try Stormy's Famous Chili served with a buttered hard roll. Stop in for some chili, karaoke, or both!

Juan Murphy's

Juan Murphy's Facebook Juan Murphy's Facebook loading...

Juan Murphy's is a Poughkeepsie area favorite, many area residents love Juan Murphy's chili. Stop in and see Lia and the crew and try Juan's Famous Chili and ask to add red onions.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops Facebook Stewart's Shops Facebook loading...

Stewart's Shops convenience stores have numerous locations all over the Hudson Valley. For me, Stewart's Shops is a daily visit while commuting to work. They have a location right around the corner from my job and I'll usually always stop in whether it be for a drink or a quick bite to eat. They serve up a great chili that some have even said is "absolutely amazing".

Adam's Fairacre Farms

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Adam's Fairacre Farms has four locations (Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston, Wappingers and Middletown.) Many in the Hudson Valley love the chili at Adams, look for it at the salad bar.

Adam's Fairacre Farms locations:

765 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

1240 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550

1560 Ulster Ave, Lake Katrine, NY 12449

160 Old Post Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

636 NYS Rt 211 East, Middletown, NY 10941

Get our free mobile app

Wendy's

Chef Spike Mendelsohn Shows His Respect For Bacon As He Enhances The Wendy's Baconator By Creating A Chili Cheddar Cheese Baconator Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images loading...

Wendy's, some may find surprising, makes a chili that much of the Hudson Valley area seems to love. The national fast food chain, with numerous locations all over the Hudson Valley, seems to be the most popular spot for a great chili. When asked about great chili spots in the area, an overwhelming majority of people said, Wendy's!