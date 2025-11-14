Lawmakers Wonder Do New Yorkers Care About The Epstein Files?

An Upstate New York lawmaker is curious if New Yorkers still care about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Former Ulster County executive and New York Congressman Pat Ryan wants to know if Americans still care about the Epstein files.

Pat Ryan Launches Survey About Epstein Files

Ryan launched an online survey this week asking the public whether the Trump Administration should keep its promise of transparency and finally release the long-hidden Jeffrey Epstein files.

"While the House GOP spent months avoiding a vote to release the Epstein files, I've kept up the fight for the transparency you were promised. Now, we're on the cusp of forcing the vote to release the files," he tweeted. "Do you want the files released?"

Democrats Release More Epstein Emails

Ryan's push comes after House Democrats dropped newly uncovered Epstein emails that mention President Trump.

One claims Trump “knew about the girls.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the emails prove absolutely nothing and that the President did nothing wrong.

Vote Coming Next Week

A bill forcing the Justice Department to release all Epstein case files officially hit the 218 signatures needed on a discharge petition.

That means House Speaker Mike Johnson has to put it on the floor. The House is expected to vote on a bill for the DOJ to release the files next week.

How To Cast Your Vote If Files Should Be Released

CLICK HERE to cast your vote on whether the Epstein files should be released.

