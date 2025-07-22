“Landmark” Law Requires New Rules For Big-Name Stores In New York
Some stores aren't happy, but the "landmark" ruling is aimed at keeping New Yorkers safe.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Retail Worker Safety Act.
Hochul Signs Retail Worker Safety Act
The bill is designed to protect retail workers and target violent crimes.
"We are strengthening our commitment to working families and letting them know we have their backs every step of the way," Hochul said.
Retail stores with more than ten employees are now required to provide training and information to employees to prevent workplace violence based on a model workplace violence prevention training program produced by the State’s Department of Labor.
These stores must also keep records of violent incidents for three years.
Panic Buttons Must Be Installed At Many New York Stores
Retail stores with 500 employees or more statewide must provide access to a silent alarm, also called a "panic button" for retail employees in need of emergency assistance.
The law states employers are required to install panic buttons at certain workplaces or wearable panic buttons, or mobile phone-based panic buttons must be provided to every employee.
Lawmakers say the law will cut down on assaults on retail workers.
"This landmark legislation will guarantee a critical part of New York's essential workforce, retail workers, with the necessary protections to create safer work environments. As retail workers face hostile customers and those seeking to commit retail theft, they need the basic tools to deescalate situations and seek help," Assemblymember Karines Reyes said,
