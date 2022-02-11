Popular Poughkeepsie Comedy Club Relocates…Yet Again

Laugh It Up Comedy Club has moved yet again, and this time, it's back home.

Daniel McRitchie has been having to deal with a lot in keeping his beloved comedy club up and running the past couple of years, especially when Covid hit in 2020. He had been running Laugh It Up successfully out of Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie since 2015. When Covid shut things down in 2020, he had to find a way to eventually bring the club back. It was reported nearly a year ago, that Laugh It Up would be bringing comedy back to rt 9 Poughkeepsie, relocating to the former Banana's Comedy Club spot in the newly reopened Holiday Inn. Unfortunately, that spot didn't work out. Now onto the next spot.

Popular Poughkeepsie Comedy Club Relocates Again...Across Street

After just over 6 months at the Holiday Inn location, after issues with hotel management, Laugh It Up found a new home directly across the street at Hyatt Place Poughkeepsie. The club opened at the new spot this past December, and after not even 2 months, Laugh It Up has moved out of Hyatt Place.

Laugh It Up Returns Home

Laugh It Up Comedy Club is returning to Mahoney's in Poughkeepsie. When asked about the move, Laugh It Up owner Daniel McRitchie said, "Hyatt Place was not a good fit for the bigger shows we have coming up due to restrictions on the number of attendees per show". He went on to say that he's looking forward to a great lineup at Mahoney's. The return officially kicks off this weekend with comedian Ian Fidance from Netflix and Comedy Central including a special Valentine's Day Dinner and Comedy Show event on Saturday.

attachment-Laugh It Up at Mahoney's Valentine's Day loading...

Get more info on upcoming shows at Laugh It Up Comedy Club including Robert Kelly rescheduled for March 4 and 5 along with Jim Norton coming in April at the club's official website here.