Search Continues For Missing Hudson Valley Man In Upstate New York

The DEC has joined the search for a missing elderly Hudson Valley man who hasn't been seen in over a month.

Craig Streeter, 73, of Mahopac was last seen on August 2.

Putnam County, New York Man Goes Missing In The Adirondacks

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Streeter's R-V was found unattended at a remote campsite in the Adirondacks. The camper was located off Moose River Road in the town of Inlet.

"During the past two and a half weeks, Forest Rangers have joined dozens of personnel from various agencies including New York State Police (NYSP) to search for 73-year-old Craig Streeter," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post on Wednesday.

He is known to camp and travel in remote areas, officials say.

Last Seen At Stewart's Shop In Indian Lake, New York

Photo by Roadpass on Unsplash white and brown van on road during daytime

Authorities say Streeter was last seen on August 2 at a Stewart’s Shop in Indian Lake wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

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He left the Stewart’s Shop in his RV. August 2 was also the last time Streeter was heard from, police say.

Stewart's Shops on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls closed on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. The company said the closure is because the store doesn't have space to accommodate food to go services. " data-title="Stewart's Shop Wappingers Falls"/>Stewart’s Shops/The Rutigliano Archives Stewart's Shop Wappingers Falls

"Due to Streeter’s lifestyle and frequent travel to remote camping areas, it was not uncommon for him to be out of contact for periods of time," New York State Police said when the search started.

Since the search began on August 17, first responders have covered more than 728 linear miles and 2,514 acres, the DEC reports.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact New York State Police at 518-897-2000.

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