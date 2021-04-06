‘Large Black Bear’ Spotted Near Several Hudson Valley Homes

Many Hudson Valley residents reported seeing a "large black bear" in search of food near their homes. Here are some tips to avoid this happening to you.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Several Town of Goshen residents in the south end of Goshen near Fox Road, Twin Springs Lane and recently warned police after seeing what was described as a "large black bear" in the neighborhood.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"As bears emerge from their dens, they use their sensitive noses to find food. Human-related food sources such as bird feeders, pet food, and garbage can attract bears and lead to potential conflicts. Feeding bears either intentionally, which is illegal, or unintentionally through careless property management, has consequences for entire communities, as well as the bears themselves," the Town of Goshen PBA stated on Facebook

Police also recommend all Hudson Valley residents take down bird feeders, clean up any remaining birdseed, store garbage inside secure buildings and feed pets indoors.

"By taking these simple steps, residents can help to ensure bears will find food naturally, which in turn protects people, property, and bears," the Town of Goshen PBA added

Last month, a woman spotted six bears around a bird feeder in Orange County. Check out the photos of the bears below.

6 Hungry Bears Spotted Next to Hudson Valley Home

Keep Reading:

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom