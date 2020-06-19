Lane Closures Planned on I-84 in Hudson Valley For Rest of Year

Officials are warning I-84 drivers to plan for delays as construction will close lanes on the highway "through the year."

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Transportation told motorists to expect single lane closures for pavement repairs along eastbound and westbound Interstate 84 between Exit 50 (Lime Kiln Road/Route 52) in the Town of Fishkill, Dutchess County, and Exit 61 (Route 311) in the Town of Patterson, Putnam County beginning on Monday, June 22.

The lane closures will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each weeknight and continuing through the year, weather permitting, officials say.

The New York State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when driving through highway work zones and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of the driver's license.