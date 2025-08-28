New York State Confirms Big Change To Lane Closures

Gov. Kathy Hochul gave some great news for New York drivers.

Lane-Closures suspended in New York State this weekend.

Hochul confirmed that temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

“New Yorkers will be out this Labor Day weekend enjoying everything our state has to offer, and we want everyone to have a safe and memorable holiday weekend,” Governor Hochul said.

Best & Worst Times To Drive In New York For Labor Day Weekend

This is great news for New Yorkers, because many will be traveling during the long weekend. Below are the best and worst times to travel over the next few days.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York During Labor Day Weekend

When Lane-Closures Will Be Suspended

Lane closures will be suspended from 6:00 a.m. on Friday, August 29, to 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 2.

"I encourage all New Yorkers to plan their trip ahead of time, drive sober, stay alert, obey the speed limit and adhere to the Move Over law while on the road," Hochul added

Suspension of roadside construction during a weekend of increased traffic also helps protect the safety of highway workers, including those in organized labor, during a holiday that honors the ideals of the labor movement.

