Heavy Delays Expected: Labor Day Travel Warning For New York

If you’re hitting the road in New York this Labor Day weekend, expect traffic. Here’s when to avoid the roads and when to drive.

With summer ending and gas prices remaining low, many people are expected to hit to roads for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

Best & Worst Times To Drive In New York For Labor Day Weekend

Even if you're not planning to drive far, travel experts say you should know the best and worst times to travel by car during the unofficial final weekend of summer.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York During Labor Day Weekend

"While some people are going on dream cruises or European vacations, many travelers are staying closer to home and taking road trips to nearby beaches or national parks," Vice President of AAA Travel told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Gas Prices Remain Low

Gas Prices Hit 3-Year Low As Millions Of Americans Hit The Roads For Thanksgiving Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images loading...

Gas Prices are expected to remain low for the upcoming Labor Day weekend. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is going to be less than last year's average of $3.33.

As of this writing, Monday, August 25, the national average of a gallon of regular gas is $3.161.

It's slightly less in New York, with the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in the Empire State standing at $3.154.

Last year on this date, it cost over $3.50 a gallon for regular.

New York is One Of The Top Domestic Travel Spots

Americans staying in the United States are expected to travel to New York. AAA reports that New York City is the third most likely travel destination for Labor Day Weekend.

Seattle, Washington, tops the list, followed by Boston, Massachusetts.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

