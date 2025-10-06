Killer Loose After Daylight Murder In Hudson Valley, New York

A 22-year-old Hudson Valley man was murdered, and police say the shooter is still on the run. Residents are being urged to stay alert as the investigation intensifies.

A murder in Dutchess County remains under investigation.

22-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Poughkeepsie, New York

Officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the corner of Main Street and Garden Street on Friday, around 5:20 p.m.

Main Street was closed between Market Street and Academy Street for several hours while crime scene technicians and detectives conducted their investigation.

Hyde Park, New York Man Murdered In Poughkeepsie

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Gabrial Mosca, of Hyde Park. Police say he was shot multiple times.

He was taken to nearby MidHudson Regional Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police say.

No Arrests Made, Investigation Continues

As of this writing, a suspect hasn't been arrested. Police say it remains an "active investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to come forward. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the department’s confidential tip line at (845) 451-7577.

"The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is dedicated to bringing those responsible to justice and to protecting the well-being of our residents. We are grateful to the community for their assistance and continued support," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

