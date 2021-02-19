Jersey Mike’s Opening Up Hudson Valley Location

Many are excited that Jersey Mike's is bringing its fresh-baked bread and high-quality meats to the Hudson Valley.

Get our free mobile app

Jersey Mike's Subs is coming to Newburgh. An opening date hasn't been announced but the Jersey Mike's Subs website says the Newburgh location is "Scheduled to open soon."

The eatery will be located at 123 NY 300 in the Town of Newburgh.

"Jersey Mike's Subs makes a Sub Above - fresh sliced, authentic Northeast-American style sub sandwiches on fresh-baked bread. Subs are prepared Mike's Way with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices," Jersey Mike's Subs states on Facebook.

Jersey Mike's has other Hudson Valley locations in Fishkill, Central Valley and Nanuet.

"At Jersey Mike's Subs, we're all about quality. What makes a Jersey Mike's Sub so good? It's the ingredients! High quality meats and cheese sliced in front of you, store baked bread, and the authentic taste – served Mike's Way, fresh lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices! Of course, everything is served with a smile," Jersey Mike's Subs writes on Newburgh eatery's website.

Newburgh residents are also excited about the addition of a new coffee place. Ready Coffee opens its Newburgh location on Friday. It's located on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh, next to McDonald's.

The coffee shop roasts all of its own beans in the Hudson Valley, in small batches, according to the company's website.

Anyone who stops by the Newburgh location between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday can get a free coffee, tea, energy drink, shake or smoothie. The limit is one free drink per customer.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items