Major Sandwich Chain Announces Huge New York Expansion

Jersey Mike’s is coming to even more parts of New York, and the full list of new towns may surprise you.

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported that beloved fast-food eatery, Chick-fil-A, is expanding across New York State.

Chick-fil-A Planning Massive Expansion in New York State

Chick-fil-A has plans to open full restaurants in the Hudson Valley and across New York. New locations include:

Kingston Area, Town Of Ulster

Nanuet, Rockland County

Fishkill, Dutchess County

Town Of Wallkill, Orange County

Latham

Johnson City

Greater Binghamton (Vestal)

East Meadow

New York City (mobile pickup restaurant)

Selden (recently opened)

Jersey Mike's Also Expanding In New York State, Hudson Valley

In recent years, Jersey Mike's has opened up several locations in the Hudson Valley, including in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, Middletown, Central Valley, and Nanuet.

The trend is going to continue. The company confirms on its website that 10 New York eateries are "coming soon."

"Jersey Mike's Subs makes a Sub Above - fresh sliced, authentic Northeast-American style sub sandwiches on fresh-baked bread. Subs are prepared Mike's Way with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices," Jersey Mike's Subs states on Facebook.

Jersey Mike's Coming Soon To Carmel, Poughkeepsie, New York City, Capital Region, Western New York and More

New locations are coming to:

Brooklyn

356 Devoe Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Brooklyn

102 Commerce St

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Buffalo

2236 Delaware Avenue, Suite 100

Buffalo, NY 14216

Carmel

1866 Old Route 6; Unit 22

Carmel, NY 10512

East Aurora

174 Main Street

East Aurora, NY 14052

LaGuardia Airport Headhouse-Terminal B

Flushing, NY 11371

Geneseo

1 Gateway Road

Geneseo, NY 14454

Poughkeepsie

34 Winslow Gate Road, Space #D3

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Rochester

237-245 North Winton Road

Rochester, NY 14610

Schenectady

262 Saratoga Road, Suite 1B

Schenectady, NY 12302

"At Jersey Mike's Subs, we're all about quality. What makes a Jersey Mike's Sub so good? It's the ingredients! High-quality meats and cheese sliced in front of you, store baked bread, and the authentic taste – served Mike's Way," the eatery states.

