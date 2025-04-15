Is New York’s “Prettiest Lake” Also Crawling With Snakes?
Swimming season is near. But is New York State's "prettiest" lake also infested with snakes?
Hudson Valley Post recently learned the six most snake infested lakes in New York State
The Six Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State
See the full list below:
The Six Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Our friends at A-Z Animals crafted the list.
What Is New York State's Prettiest Lake?
Readers Digest named The Prettiest Lake in Every State
The publication named Keuka Lake in New York's Finger Lakes as the prettiest lake in the Empire State.
Keuka Lake Is New York's Prettiest Lake
The lake is often called “the jewel of the Finger Lakes."
What makes this lake stand out in the gorgeous Finger Lakes is the fact that Keuka Lake isn't shaped like a long skinny finger, like other lakes in the region, but it's shaped like the letter Y.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
"Pristine waters from glaciers past flow both north and south, making this the only lake in the United States to do so," Reader's Digest writes about New York's prettiest lake. "Keuka Lake is also known for its swimming, fishing, boating, and camping."
Below are some of the other lakes, not far from the Empire State, that were honored.
Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York
Connecticut
Candlewood Lake
New Jersey
Sunfish Pond
Pennsylvania
Lake Jean
New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming
New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Three Lakes Named Best in the Country From New York
Three Lakes Named Best in the Country From New York
Gallery Credit: Canva, Wikipedia
Keep Reading:
'Alligator' Looking Fish That Nearly Killed Woman Lives In New York