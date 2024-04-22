Is Every New York State Resident ‘Getting Money’ This Month?

A viral post states that "everyone in New York State is getting money in April." Hudson Valley Post looked into this claim.

We have some good news and bad news.

Many New Yorkers Will Get Some Money Back

"Everyone In New York State" isn't "getting money" this month. Sadly, but many Empire State residents will get some money off a future electric bill.

The viral post is regarding a New York State Energy Bill Credit.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed the New York State Public Service Commission adopted a $200 million New York State energy bill credit.

This one-time credit will be given out to customers of "large electric and gas utilities."

“Every New Yorker deserves affordable and clean energy, which is why I fought to secure additional funds to provide financial relief for hardworking families,” Governor Hochul said.

Over 8 Million New Yorkers Impacted

Hochul believes this one-time credit will provide energy bill relief to over "8 million directly metered electric and gas customers." Nearly 20 million people live in New York State, according to the latest census data.

“Energy affordability continues to be a top priority in my clean energy agenda and this utility bill credit is just one of many actions New York is taking to reduce costs for our most vulnerable New Yorkers," Hochul added.

According to Hochul's office, over $1.4 billion has been or will be made available to New York consumers to help offset energy costs this year.

No Action Needed

If you are one of the over 8 million who will receive credit, no action is needed by you.

The one-time credit will automatically applied to all residential and commercial electric and natural gas bills.

You should see the credit as "New York State Energy Bill Credit." The credit will be handed out within roughly 45 days of the utilities receiving state budget funds. The New York State budget was just passed, three weeks late.

How Much Money Will Many New Yorkers Get?

Central Hudson confirms electric customers will receive $14.58 while natural gas customers will receive $19.06.

NYSEG reports electric customers will get $9.52 while gas customers will receive $15.66.

Con Ed and Orange & Rockland haven't released how much of a credit customers will receive, stating:

The amount of the credit depends on the number of customers at your utility and the total amount your utility spent on its energy affordability program in 2022.

