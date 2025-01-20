Invasive Species From Asia Found In New York State On Christmas
Authorities are confirming an investigation after someone was caught bringing a large amount of an invasive species to New York.
On Friday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its latest "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol" report.
This report highlights action taken by the DEC over the final few months of 2024 and some of January of 2025.
Christmas Day Investigation
On Dec. 25, 2024, ECO Kortz was called to John F. Kennedy Airport to investigate a passenger.
U.S. Customs Officers at John F. Kennedy Airport alleged a passenger was found "illegally importing" 38 invasive mitten crabs and 750 untagged blood clams.
JFK Passenger Found With Invasive Mitten Crabs, Untagged Blood Clams
According to the New York State DEC, Mitten crabs are illegal to possess in New York State due to the potential harm they pose to the environment and public health.
"Although the impacts of mitten crabs in New York are currently unknown, their negative ecological and economic impacts are well document in other areas including Europe and the San Francisco Bay," the DEC states.
New Yorkers are legally allowed to possess blood clams, but they must be properly tagged and harvested from waters certified by the FDA, officials say.
The unnamed traveler was ticketed for possession of untagged shellfish, importing shellfish from uncertified waters, and unlawful possession of mitten crabs.
Officials seized the clams and crabs for proper disposal.
