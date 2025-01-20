Invasive Species From Asia Found In New York State On Christmas

Authorities are confirming an investigation after someone was caught bringing a large amount of an invasive species to New York.

On Friday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its latest "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol" report.

This report highlights action taken by the DEC over the final few months of 2024 and some of January of 2025.

Christmas Day Investigation

best holiday hotels in new york, Credit - Rithika Gopal/Unsplash loading...

On Dec. 25, 2024, ECO Kortz was called to John F. Kennedy Airport to investigate a passenger.

U.S. Customs Officers at John F. Kennedy Airport alleged a passenger was found "illegally importing" 38 invasive mitten crabs and 750 untagged blood clams.

JFK Passenger Found With Invasive Mitten Crabs, Untagged Blood Clams

Biden Administration Reinstates COVID Travel Ban For Non-US Residents Getty Images loading...

According to the New York State DEC, Mitten crabs are illegal to possess in New York State due to the potential harm they pose to the environment and public health.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Although the impacts of mitten crabs in New York are currently unknown, their negative ecological and economic impacts are well document in other areas including Europe and the San Francisco Bay," the DEC states.

DEC DEC loading...

New Yorkers are legally allowed to possess blood clams, but they must be properly tagged and harvested from waters certified by the FDA, officials say.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The unnamed traveler was ticketed for possession of untagged shellfish, importing shellfish from uncertified waters, and unlawful possession of mitten crabs.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Officials seized the clams and crabs for proper disposal.

According to new data from the TSA, many New York airports are getting more dangerous. See the safest and most dangerous below.

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided. Gallery Credit: Canva

Keep Reading:

Planning to fly out of New York state this year? Check out these helpful tips.