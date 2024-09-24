Intoxicated NYC Man Fatally Hits “Beloved” Hudson Valley Woman
A "beloved" Hudson Valley woman was fatally hit by an intoxicated driver near her home.
On Monday, a Brooklyn man was sentenced related to the death of a Westchester County woman.
Greenburgh, New York Woman Fatally Hit In Hartsdale, New York
Officials describe the victim, 65-year-old Stephanie Kavourias of Greenburgh, New York, as a "beloved figure" in her Lower Hudson Valley community.
Kavourias was fatally hit by a Dodge Ram on August 26, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Rockledge Road and East Hartsdale Avenue in Hartsdale.
The victim was transported to White Plains Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Brooklyn Man Fleas Scene, Pleads Guilty
The driver, 43-year-old Antonio Robles Sanchez of Brooklyn fled the scene after hitting Kavourias. He was under the influence of Xanax at the time of the crash, officials say.
The Greenburgh Police Department recovered the Sanchez's license plate at the scene of the incident and, with assistance from White Plains Public Safety, located and arrested the him.
At the time, he was stopped in a lane of traffic while asleep at the wheel of his truck in front of the Westchester County Center in White Plains, according to the Westchester County DA's office.
Dodge Ram Driver Sentenced
Sanchez pleaded guilty last month to vehicualr manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, criminally negligent homicide, all felonies, and DWAI, a misdemeanor.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
On Monday Sanchez sentenced to a term of two to six years in state prison.
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- September 2024
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- September 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
15 Drunkest Counties In New York State Revealed For 2024
15 Drunkest Counties In New York State Revealed For 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Keep Reading: