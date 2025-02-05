“Intimate” Hudson Valley Bar, Event Venue Is Closing, Will “Live On”
An "intimate" bar that brought "NYC nightlife to the Hudson Valley" is closing, but announced plans to "live on."
Toasted in Newburgh announced the bar is closing.
Toasted In Newburgh, New York Is Closing
After four years, Toasted on the up-and-coming Liberty Street in Newburgh, is closing.
"After four years of partying with all of you on Liberty St, we have been left with the difficult decision that it is time to close the doors on 43 Liberty St. The bad news is that we can no longer justify the financial strain that is operating a small independent venue," officials wrote on Instagram.
Toasted describes itself on Facebook as an "Intimate Cocktail Bar & Event Venue (with a) Large Backyard Open April-October (and) Live Music/DJ's Every Weekend.
Its mission statement is to bring "the essence of NYC Nightlife to the Hudson Valley."
Despite Closing, Toasted Offers "Good News"
I've spent several fun nights attending different events at Toasted.
While I'm disappointed to share the closing news, I'm happy to report owners announced plans to "live on" by producing different events at venues in the Hudson Valley.
"We want to assure all of you that while the venue is shutting down, Toasted will live on! This pivot will allow us the opportunity to focus on the bigger events that you all fell in love with in the first place. We are working on numerous collaborations, pop-ups, and even renegade stages at some music festivals," owners said.
Closing Date Set For Feb. 15
Toasted will remain open, with events planned for this weekend, and Valentine's weekend.
The final party, with a number of top local DJs, is planned for Saturday, Feb. 15.
"The last few years have been nothing short of magical and we want to thank each and everyone of you for joining us every weekend for a little debauchery," owners added in its closing announcement.
