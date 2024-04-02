Traffic: I-84 Closures Until Late July Confirmed In New York, Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley drivers are told to prepare for daily lane closures on I-84.

The New York State Department of Transportation warned Hudson Valley drivers about construction on Interstate 84

Overnight Lane Reductions Expected Along Interstate 84 In Town Of Newburgh, Orange County

Interstate 84 in Orange County will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Exit 32 (State Route 747) and Exit 39 (U.S. Route 9W) in the Town of Newburgh.

"Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly," the New York State DOT states.

Lane Closures On I-84 Until Late July In Hudson Valley

The New York State DOT confirmed the lane closures started on Monday, April 1 and will continue each weeknight until July 25. The lane closures are weather permitted.

Lane closures are expected each weeknight beginning Monday, April 1, through Thursday, July 25, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

"Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones," the New York State DOT added.

Fines Doubled For Speeding In Work Zones

The DOT reminds all fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.

