Intense Allergy Season Strikes New York—Here’s How To Cope

New Yorkers are dealing with a very intense spring allergy season. We've learned why and what can help you.

The main culprit right now is elevated tree pollen levels.​

Intense Spring Allergy Season In Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents and other New Yorkers are complaining about their allergies. Right now, tree pollen is the dominant allergen at this time of year. Common culprits include oak, birch, maple, cedar, ash, elm, cottonwood, walnut, and sycamore.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Common symptoms include sneezing, nasal congestion, itchy or watery eyes, and throat irritation. High pollen levels can also increase respiratory issues in New Yorkers with asthma.

Plantain weed pollen is also common this time of year in New York.

How To Avoid Awful Spring Allergies In New York

Below are tips on how to avoid these awful spring allergies in the Empire State.

Pollen Count High In Upstate New York And Hudson Valley

The pollen count is high to very high across the Capital Region and Hudson Valley. A dry winter, above-average spring temps, and high winds are blamed for an early, extended, and intense pollen season.

Pollen.com reports the top allergens right now in those areas are maple, birch and oak, all tree allergens.

Recommended Allergy Medications

Below are some medications you can take to help.

Antihistamines

Cetirizine (Zyrtec) – Fast acting, strong relief; may cause slight drowsiness.

Loratadine (Claritin) – 24-hour, non-drowsy.

Fexofenadine (Allegra) – Very low drowsiness; ideal for daytime.

Levocetirizine (Xyzal) – A bit stronger than Zyrtec; often taken at night.

Nasal Steroid Sprays

Fluticasone (Flonase) – Targets multiple symptoms, including eye irritation.

Triamcinolone (Nasacort) – Great for nasal congestion and sneezing.

Budesonide (Rhinocort) – Gentle on nasal tissue; good for daily use.

Note: Everyone is different, so choose the medication that's right for you. Some believe the best way to deal with allergies is a combo of an antihistamine and a nasal spray.

8 Uncommon Symptoms You May Not Realize Are Caused By Allergies

15 Immunity-Boosting Foods To Help Fight Allergies

