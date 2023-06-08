Incredible Time-Lapse Shows Parts Of New York State Vanish

We have footage of an incredible time-lapse that shows part of New York practically disappearing.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service shared an "unbelievable" time-lapse of the World Trade Center and New York City skyline getting consumed by wildlife smoke coming from Canada.

Unbelievable Time-Lapse of Wildfire Smoke Consuming New York City

"Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline," the National Weather Service state while sharing the timelapse. " Stay indoors, if possible, particularly if you have respiratory concerns or other health problems. Children and seniors are also particularly susceptible."

You can see the full video below:

Air Quality Health Advisory Remain For Most Of New York State

AirNow AirNow loading...

Air quality alerts remain in effect for most of New York State on Thursday as thick haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to drift into the Empire State.

The New York State Department of Health says residents should limit their outdoor activities and avoid any long-term exposure to smoke. If you do go outside, health officials say you should wear an N95 mask to protect yourself from particulates and chemicals.

Unhealthy Air For Hudson Valley, NYC Metro, Long Island, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central Western New York

An Air Quality Health Advisory remains for all of New York State except the Adirondacks

DEC DEC loading...

The air quality is forecasted to reach 'Unhealthy' AQI levels in the Hudson Valley, NYC Metro, Long Island, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Central & Western New York, according to the DEC.

Thursday may bring some slightly improved air conditions in New York State. However, New Yorkers are told to expect to deal with more "unhealthy" air and some experts say the air quality could "worsen" on Thursday.

