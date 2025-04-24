‘Inconceivable Brutality’ In Hudson Valley, New York, 2 Sentenced

A second New York City man is behind bars after a shooting that left one dead and another paralyzed.

On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Brooklyn man was sentenced following a murder in Newburgh.

Brooklyn, New York Man Sentenced After Murder In Newburgh, New York

Dwayne Hines, 40, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 25 years in prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and attempted murder in the second degree.

Hines’s co-defendant, Romaine McRae, was convicted by a jury of all charges against him, including murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the second degree and two counts of assault.

McRae, also from Brooklyn, was previously sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.

1 Killed, 1 Paralyzed In Orange County Shooting

The Brooklyn men were arrested after a "brazen" shooting that killed one man and left another paralyzed in the Hudson Valley.

The shooting happened on April 24, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. on Lander Street in the City of Newburgh

“The senseless violence perpetrated by these two dangerous criminals left in its wake tragic consequences for the victims,” Hoovler stated. “Despite an incredibly challenging investigation, the City of Newburgh Police Department, together with law enforcement partners and prosecutors from my Office, worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend the defendants."

