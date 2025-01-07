‘Inconceivable Brutality’ In Hudson Valley, New York, 1 Sentenced

A man was killed and another person paralyzed following "inconceivable brutality."

On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a sentencing following a murder in the City of Newburgh.

In late November, a jury trial in Orange County convicted 40-year-old Romaine McRae of Brooklyn of all the charges against him including Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree (two counts) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

McRae was one of two Brooklyn men accused and arrested after a "brazen" shooting that killed one man and left another paralyzed in the Hudson Valley.

The shooting happened on April 24, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. on Lander Street in the City of Newburgh

At the time of the murder, officials described it as "inconceivable brutality."

Sentencing In Orange County Court

On Monday, McRae was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.

“The sentence imposed for this defendant, which should all but ensure he will never again be free to commit acts of violence, reflects the merciless carnage he perpetrated” Hoovler said. “But for the intrepid investigation by the City of Newburgh Police Department and their dedicated Detective Bureau, this defendant might have avoided the long arm of justice."

Hines previously pled guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and is pending sentence.

