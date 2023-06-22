‘Crisis’ In Hudson Valley Leads To Landmark Ruling

A "crisis" that had put top officials on high alert has led to a first-of-its-kind ruling.

Last month, Orange and Rockland counties each declared a State of Emergency over New York City's migrant relocation plan.

State Of Emergency Declared In Orange, Rockland Counties

Migrants were bussed to a hotel in Newburgh, New York days after Orange County declared its State of Emergency.

New York City reportedly sent around 200 asylum seekers to hotels in Newburgh. At the time, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said there is an "immigration crisis" in the United States adding sending migrants to Orange County poses "immediate danger" to the county.

Migrants Arrive In Newburgh, Orange County, New York

State Supreme Court Judge Makes Decision In Orange County

On Wednesday, Orange County officials confirmed the county secured a preliminary injunction to stop New York City from sending its homeless to County.

The decision was the first of its kind brought by a County against New York City, officials say.

State Supreme Court Judge Sandra B. Sciortino granted Orange County a preliminary injunction, preventing New York City Mayor Eric Adams from sending additional homeless individuals to Orange County without complying with State Social Services law, officials say.

“The denial of a preliminary injunction will provide the City with unfettered ability to transport groups of individuals, without regard to legal and regulatory authority," Judge Sciortino stated in her decision.

First Of Its Kind Decision In New York State

This decision was the first of its kind brought by a county against New York City, according to Orange County officials.

“I would like to thank County Attorney Rick Golden and his hard-working attorneys and staff for their work and diligence in achieving this successful result,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “This issue needs to be resolved at the State and Federal levels. They must come up with a better plan.”

The 186 migrants currently housed at hotels in Orange County are not impacted. They are allowed to stay.

New York City must continue to pay all related expenses for the migrants including but not limited to medical, meals, laundry, security, and transportation

New York City officials also have five days to give Orange County identification information for all 186 migrants.

