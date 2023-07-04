Illegal: No More Eyelash and Eyebrow Tinting in New York

The service is no longer permitted in Hudson Valley and all of New York.

People have been tinting their eyebrows and eyelashes to make them look more voluptuous for years, but the popular procedure is actually illegal in New York. You might not know that because countless stores and licensed estheticians offer the service.

Fox5 New York reports that the popular service of applying dye to eyelashes or eyebrows is now prohibited in New York State. It's a rule that has been in the books since 1994 according to the NY Department of State has stated that the rule was based on FDA regulations in the 90s that didn't provide safe for a safe dye or tint to be used on lashes and brows. The move came as a surprise to many businesses that had been offering the service for decades.

Dangers of Eyelash and Eyebrow Tinting

Eyebrow and eyelash tinting has been said to be dangerous, in that it could cause an allergic reaction, with redness, scaliness, and extreme itching that could last several days and need medication to treat. And those are just the temporary side effects. You could also suffer chemical burns to your eyes and possibly permanent eye irritation.

Things could change as the department is said to be reviewing its policies, which gives New York salons some hope, and many businesses like salons and spas offer various other services, so hopefully the pulling of eyelash and eyebrow tint services won't hurt the businesses significantly. This being said any businesses at this time being caught offering the services could be fined a maximum of $500.

What are your thoughts on the banning of eyelash and eyebrow tinting in New York State? How will the move affect your everyday lifestyle?