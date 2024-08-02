Iconic New York Restaurant Forced To Close After Massive Scam

An iconic New York restaurant has filed for bankruptcy and was forced to close after being scammed out of a lot of money.

The restaurant is located in New York City's Greenwich Village

New York City Hotspots Files For Bankruptcy

The owner of New York City hotspot Gotham Restaurant, Bret Csencsitz, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to court documents.

"A West Village fixture serving standout New American plates in a stylish yet relaxed setting," Google states about the eatery.

This comes about two months after a $45,000 cyber scam.

That scam closed down the eatery in July. Employees were laid off in late June.

More About The Scam

The scam involved payroll. Csencsitz said an email was sent from what he believed was the company's payroll vendor.

The email address was nearly identical to the company’s payroll vendor.

The email stated the payroll company was updating its banking information because of “internal issues,” Csencsitz said.

“We fell victim to someone who was able to inject themselves into an ongoing dialogue between ourselves and a payroll company,” Csencsitz told the New York Post.

It remains unclear if the popular New York City restaurant will reopen.

