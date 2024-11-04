Iconic Clothing Store Closing All Locations In New York State
New York State residents must say goodbye to an iconic brand, after 56 years.
In July, 7-Eleven announced nearly 300 closures in 2024.
7-Eleven Closing Nearly 300 Locations Nationwide
Last month, the company confirmed plans to close 444 locations across the United States and Canada, CBS News reports.
7-Eleven operates nearly 10,000 locations nationwide. Just under 600 are located across New York State.
7-Eleven Now Closing Nearly 450 Locations Nationwide
The company didn't announce closing locations but said the stores that will close are closing because of slowing sales, less foot traffic and inflationary pressures.
56-Year-Old Clothing Store Closing All Locations In New York
In more closing news, this week Esprit filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York.
Esprit was founded in 1968. The brand was huge in the 1980s and 1990s, most malls across the country had a location.
The company confirmed plans to close down all remaining 80 locations in the United States, including all 13 in New York.
13 Locations In New York Closing
According to Espirt, you can find stores in:
Aquebogue, New York
Central Valley, New York
East Elmhurst, New York
Hartsdale, New York
New York City
Ossining, New York
Port Washington, New York
The company states in its filing:
Having considered the poor business and financial conditions, as well as the
unsatisfactory operational results of the US Subsidiaries, the board of directors of
each US Subsidiary has concluded that it is unlikely for the relevant US Subsidiary
to be able to generate sufficient revenue to cover its high operating costs and fulfill
its debt obligations. Therefore, the board of directors of each US Subsidiary believes
that it is desirable and in the best interest of the respective US Subsidiary to proceed
with the Bankruptcy Filing.
