Iconic Clothing Store Closing All Locations In New York State

New York State residents must say goodbye to an iconic brand, after 56 years.

In July, 7-Eleven announced nearly 300 closures in 2024.

Last month, the company confirmed plans to close 444 locations across the United States and Canada, CBS News reports.

7-Eleven operates nearly 10,000 locations nationwide. Just under 600 are located across New York State.

The company didn't announce closing locations but said the stores that will close are closing because of slowing sales, less foot traffic and inflationary pressures.

In more closing news, this week Esprit filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Esprit was founded in 1968. The brand was huge in the 1980s and 1990s, most malls across the country had a location.

The company confirmed plans to close down all remaining 80 locations in the United States, including all 13 in New York.

According to Espirt, you can find stores in:

Aquebogue, New York

Central Valley, New York

East Elmhurst, New York

Hartsdale, New York

New York City

Ossining, New York

Port Washington, New York

The company states in its filing:

Having considered the poor business and financial conditions, as well as the

unsatisfactory operational results of the US Subsidiaries, the board of directors of

each US Subsidiary has concluded that it is unlikely for the relevant US Subsidiary

to be able to generate sufficient revenue to cover its high operating costs and fulfill

its debt obligations. Therefore, the board of directors of each US Subsidiary believes

that it is desirable and in the best interest of the respective US Subsidiary to proceed

with the Bankruptcy Filing.

