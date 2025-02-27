Iconic 121-Year-Old New York Eatery Closes, Beloved By Hollywood
"Due to unforeseen circumstances," an iconic New York restaurant, featured in hit films, is closing for good after over over a century in business.
Owners took to Facebook to share the shocking closing news.
Iconic Brooklyn Eatery Closing After 121 Years
Ferdinando's Focacceria has been serving up Sicilian fare such as rice balls and panelle sandwiches in a vintage setting since the year 1904. This week, owners took to Facebook to share the bad news.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, our family has made the decision to permanently cease the operation of Ferdinando’s," Ferdinando's Focacceria wrote on Facebook. "It was a decision that was both difficult and painful. But nonetheless necessary."
Last weekend was the legendary Brooklyn restaurant's last days in business.
"We wish to thank the generations of patrons, generations of families, for their business and support. We hope you will remember Ferdinando’s Focacceria fondly," the Facebook post states.
The post didn't give a reason, but owner Frank Buffa, 75, told the New York Post that his age and physical issues were keeping him from running the restaurant properly adding the eatery also never fully recovered from the pandemic.
Featured In The Departed
Ferdinando's Focacceria has served generations of New Yorkers and was used by Martin Scorsese for a scene in "The Departed."
Even though the film was set in Boston, Scorsese filmed a scene there because he liked the restaurant and its tin ceiling.
Scorsese, Leonardo Di Caprio and multiple New York City mayors and officials have dined at the iconic eatery.
